Bollywood legend Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. The Hindi cinema icon was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after he suffered from breathing issues. After entertaining audiences for over six decades, the He-Man of Bollywood has finally bid goodbye to this world. In videos shared online, Dharmendra’s close friend and Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the crematorium. Big B was also seen with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra’s co-star in the upcoming film Ikkis. Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was also seen arriving for the last rites. Another video showed Aamir Khan arriving to pay his last tributes. Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol was also seen rushing to the crematorium for the last rites. Salman Khan also arrived separately to pay his final tributes to Dharmendra. Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at Dharmedra's funeral with his manager Pooja Dadlani. Remembering Dharmendra: From ‘Satyakam’ to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, 10 Most Memorable Roles of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ That Made Us Laugh, Cry and Cheer!.

Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda Arrive at Dharmendra’s Last Rites

Esha Deol at Her Father Dharmendra’s Last Rites

Salim Khan Arrives at Crematorium for Dharmendra’s Last Rites

Aamir Khan Arrives To Pay His Respects to Dharmendra at His Last Rites

Salman Khan Reaches Cremation Centre for Dharmendra’s Last Rites

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives at Dharmendra’s Last Rites

