Bollywood legend Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning (November 12). The 89-year-old actor was admitted for medical observation after he reportedly suffered breathlessness. The veteran actor will continue his treatment at home. Now, as Dharmendra continues to receive critical care, his close friend and Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan reached his residence to check on him. Several videos of Big B driving his BMW and leaving his Juhu residence have surfaced online and gone viral. In another video, the veteran actor was seen arriving at Dharmendra's residence. Dharmendra Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital; Doctors Confirm He’s ‘Stable and Recovering Well’ (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Visit to Dharmendra After His Discharge -Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)