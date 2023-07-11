Sumati Singh, who is known for her role as Kirti in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se serial recently opened up about her nose surgery. During an interview, the actress said she had met an unfortunate accident in the past which led her to get nose surgery not once but twice. The accident happened in 2021 on the sets of a show. Shruti Haasan Reveals She Got Her Broken Nose Fixed with a Surgery after Her First Film.

