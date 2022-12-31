Star Bharat show Na umra Ki Seema Ho will now see a sweet romantic sequence between Vidhi and Dev. Dev will take Vidhi to a cafe and will ask her to order a cappuccino for herself. She will be glad and will thank him for giving her the confidence to do things on her own. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Devrat and Vidhi Share a Romantic Moment in Star Bharat’s Popular Drama! (Watch Video).

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

Sachcha saathi wahi jo apne saath-saath aapko bhi aage badhaaye, bilkul Dev ki tarah! Dekhiye #NaUmraKiSeemaHo, Somvaar se Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf #StarBharat par.#DilDekeDekhoZara pic.twitter.com/ykZUEu0b7q — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)