Star Bharat show Woh Toh Albela starring Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab has been doing wonders and the audience is in love with the chemistry presented by them. The show is gearing towards a year of leap and according to a report in India Forums, Karan Veer Mehra has come on board to play the titular role post leap. Hiba Nawab, who plays the role of Sayuri will be seen falling off a cliff. Hiba Nawab will then be introduced as Sanchi opposite Karan, who will enact Vikrant in the show. Woh Toh Hai Albela Actress Hiba Nawab Flaunts Her Sex Appeal As She Grooves to the Beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ From Pathaan! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

Woh Toh Hai Albela (Photo Credits: IndiaForums/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)