Get ready to be on the edge of your seat! Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the captivating trailer for its upcoming action-thriller series, Commander Karan Saxena. Buckle up for a high-octane ride premiering on July 8, 2024! The series centres around the enigmatic Karan Saxena, a steely RAW agent played by the ever-charismatic Gurmeet Choudhary. With the nation under attack, Karan finds himself in a race against time. The trailer throws us into a world of political turmoil, shrouded in secrecy and betrayal. The show also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles. Commander Karan Saxena Teaser: Gurmeet Choudhary Is a Fierce Commando Ready for Action in His Debut Web Series (Watch Video).

Watch 'Commander Karan Saxena' Trailer:

