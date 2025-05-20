It’s celebration time for Peppa Pig fans! The beloved animated family has welcomed a new member. Back in February 2025, it was revealed that Mummy Pig was expecting her third child, after Peppa (4) and George (2). Now, the adorable baby piglet has arrived, and her name is Evie! Talking about why they named the newborn Evie, Mummy Pig told HELLO!," It was a process. We had some names in mind, but we knew we'd find the right one when we saw her for the first time. Peppa had a lot of suggestions...She was basically naming things around the room. But in the end, we found a picture of my great aunt Evie, and it just seemed to fit." Mummy Pig Announces She Is Pregnant With Third Piglet in Adorable Video, Netizens React Over Peppa Pig and George To Get a New Sibling (Watch).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail Entertainment (@dailymailentertainment)

So glad I put the news on first thing to see what’s happening in the world. 👀🐷#Peppapig https://t.co/QShl7jjEQX — Sal (@Sjl170) May 20, 2025

