In an adorable twist of events, Peppa Pig’s mummy announces pregnancy, and the internet can’t keep their calm. In an announcement that will delight millions of fans of the cartoon sensation, the big reveal came on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as television presenter Richard Arnold cut live to Mummy Pig on the show. Mummy Pig and Daddy are already parents to Peppa and George, and the family is expecting a third piglet. “I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby!” she told Richard before the camera panned back to reveal her baby bump. Mummy Pig also showed off her ultrasound and further revealed that she was due in the summer. After the adorable announcements, netizens took to X to celebrate the big news. ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Lesbian Couple for the First Time in Latest Episode.

Mummy Pig Is Pregnant!

Mummy Pig has big news to share! The family is growing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ORFQCJAlrS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 27, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Peppa Pig’s Mummy is pregnant. This is the sort of news I want to see. pic.twitter.com/S6uTYrq4rB — SaffronKim (@SaffronKim) February 28, 2025

How Adorable!

look at that pregnancy glow yes mummy pig!!!! pic.twitter.com/ITN8x0owra — molly ౨ৎ SEN DAY (@stilllfolklore) February 27, 2025

LOL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)