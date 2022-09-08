Peppa recently introduced a lesbian couple, as referred to by a character in the show named Penny Polar Bear. In a new episode called "Families", Penny Polar Bear is heard telling Peppa Pig about her two mothers and how one of them is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti. Many fans feels this paves the way for more same sex couples to be in the show. Peppa Pig Giving American Kids British Accent Amid Pandemic, Funny Reactions Go Viral.

