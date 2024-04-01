Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made the most out of her last weekend, having lots of fun with her 'badhus and sakhas', including her bae Ankit Gupta. In a video shared by the Udaariyaan actress, you'll see her posing stylishly inside her car, enjoying with Ankit Gupta as they ride, and sharing adorable moments with a female friend. Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “A day well spent with my Bandhus and sakhas.” Watch the video below! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sets Hearts Racing in This Rs 2.65 Lakh Black-Coloured Lehenga With Silver Embroidery (View Pics).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram Post

