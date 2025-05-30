A sessions court in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, on Friday convicted Pulkit Arya, resort owner and son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, along with his associates Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The trio was found guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The court has yet to announce the sentence. Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, went missing on September 18, 2022, and her body was found six days later in the Chilla canal. Investigations revealed she was pushed into the barrage after resisting pressure to provide “special services” to guests. The case sparked widespread outrage and led to a 500-page chargesheet. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ahead of Verdict on May 30, Victim’s Father Says ‘Hang All 3 Culprits in Front of Us’, Alleges ‘VIP’ Ajay Kumar Was Saved Under Govt Pressure (Watch Video).

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case: Three accused, Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta, have been found guilty of Ankita's murder in the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The sentence against the three accused is yet to be announced:… — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

