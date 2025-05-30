In a significant verdict, a Kotdwar court in Uttarakhand has convicted resort owner Pulkit Arya and his associates Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta for the 2022 murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. The court sentenced all three to life imprisonment under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder. Ankita was pushed into a canal after she allegedly resisted immoral demands at the resort. The long-awaited judgment has brought a sense of justice to her family and the public. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta Found Guilty by Kotdwar Court in Uttarakhand, Sentencing Awaited.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

