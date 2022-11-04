Rajeev Sen made strong accusations against wife Charu Asopa claiming that she is having an affair with actor Karan Mehra. Responding to which she said “This is utter bullsh*t… I have worked with Karan on one show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and haven’t met him for the last 12 years. Recently, there was an event where he also turned up, and we had to post one reel as a professional commitment." Even Karan Mehra has denied these accusations on his end. Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen’s and Wife Charu Asopa Split Again?

