On Sushmita Sen's 48th birthday, her former sister-in-law Charu Asopa shared heartfelt wishes on Instagram. The TV actress posted a bunch of unseen throwback pictures to wish the Aarya 3 star. Charu, who was previously married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen, expressed admiration for Sushmita. Her post featured images capturing smiles, family moments, and Sushmita holding baby Ziana. She wrote a long note adding, “I and Ziana love you the most” in the caption. Check her post below! Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: From Taali to Chingaari - 5 Best Performances of the Versatile Star!

Charu Asopa's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

