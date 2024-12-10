It’s fascinating to see which celebrities are capturing the most attention online. Google Trends has revealed the top-searched stars, and Katt Williams takes the lead. What’s particularly interesting is that South superstar Pawan Kalyan, who ranks second, has caught the global spotlight. Television actress Hina Khan follows closely in fourth place, while Nimrat Kaur also makes an impressive appearance in eighth place. Other well-known names like Adam Brody, Ella Purnell, Kieran Culkin, Terrence Howard, Sutton Foster, and Briggitte Bozzo also round out the list. Google Year in Search 2024: ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Fallout’, ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Heeramandi’ Lead Most Searched TV Shows of the Year.

Most Google Celebrities In 2024

