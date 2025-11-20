The Hunger Games franchise isn’t done with you yet. The dystopian world returns for another prequel, following The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and the first teaser for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has now dropped online. The video brings back the deadly battle royale format, this time centred on Haymitch Abernathy - the first and only victor from District 12 before Katniss Everdeen, and later a mentor. While Woody Harrelson famously portrayed the older Haymitch in the original films - and his voice is heard in the teaser - the younger version is played by Joseph Zada. The film also boasts a stacked ensemble featuring McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, Ben Wang, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Lili Taylor, Billy Porter, Glenn Close and Ralph Fiennes, who steps into the role of antagonist President Snow. The Hunger Games–Sunrise on the Reaping: New Hunger Games Movie To Arrive in Theatres on November 20, 2026 (View Poster).

Watch the Teaser of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping':

