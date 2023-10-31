Alizeh Agnihotri would be making her debut with the upcoming thriller Farrey that is helmed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi. The film also featuring Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and Prasanna Bisht is slated to hit the theatres on November 24. But ahead of the big release, one got to check out the trailer of the film that is set to be unveiled tomorrow, November 1. Salman Khan took to X and shared a new poster featuring the young star cast and shared the trailer update. Farrey: Salman Khan Introduces to ‘Shaitaans’ As He Shares Poster of Niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s Debut Film (View Pic).

Farrey Trailer Update

