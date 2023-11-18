Khichdi 2, released in limited screens, has marked a successful first day. With Gujarat leading in performance, the film has managed to gross Rs 1.10 crore in India. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia, was released on November 17, 2023. Kirti Kulhari joins the comedic mix as Parminder, and the film boasts special appearances by celebrities like Farah Khan, Pratik Gandhi, and Kiku Sharda. Khichdi 2 Movie Review: The Parekh Family Returns for an Overstretched and Less Amusing Sequel! (LatestLY Exclusive).

