The first teaser for Titans Season Four has arrived and it looks like things are going to take a bit of a scary turn. With the teaser teasing Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood, we got a first look as his hands can be seen creeping out of pool of blood with many satanic symbols surrounding him. Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and more, the first part of Titans Season Four begins streaming on November 3, 2022, on HBO Max. Doom Patrol Season 4 Teaser: Brendan Fraser's DC Series Returns With an All New Weird Look; Part One Premieres on December 8 (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser:

