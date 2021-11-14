Urfi Javed shot to fame after she participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. The television actress has been in spotlight for her bizarre sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or modern, Urfi isn’t afraid to don risqué outfits for parties or casual dining. She has often been photographed in the city in bold outfits and it has been no different even this time. Urfi was spotted outside a restaurant in a black multi-cutout dress and netizens have trolled the actress for her fashion sense. Some of the comments posted were “Kya show off hai is ladki ki....after bb pagal ho chuki hai”, “Indian copy of kendall Jenner's dress”, “Ye sach me pagla gyi h”, “Top ko ulta krke pehen li or lo new fashion”, “Hey bhagwan ye kaha se aise kapre lekar aati hai”, and so on.

Urfi Javed Gets Trolled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

