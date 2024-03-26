Joe Goldberg returns to the bustling streets of NYC in pursuit of his next target! Netflix recently unveiled behind-the-scenes glimpses of Penn Badgley as he embarks on the fifth and final season of You. Joe effortlessly blends into the urban backdrop in the latest snapshot, clad in his trademark black peacoat. With hands casually tucked in his pockets, a mischievous smirk graces his lips as he leisurely passes a subway station in NYC. You Season 5: Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg To Reveal ‘Loose Ends’ From His Past in Final Season! (Watch Video).

Penn Badgley Returns As Joe Goldberg For You Season 5

He’s a hometown (anti-)hero 🤫 Joe Goldberg is back to stalking around NYC in the fifth and final season of YOU, now in production.#YOU #PennBadgley pic.twitter.com/AML1Ss0OKH — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) March 26, 2024

