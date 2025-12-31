Elon Musk has agreed to pay creators on X a higher amount compared to YouTube. The tech billionaire responded to a user on X who suggested significantly increasing creator payouts, stating, “because the platforms that actually pay will be the only ones that will have any authoritative content left once the LLMs finish eating the rest of the internet’s homework, which they have already done for the most part.” Elon later replied, “OK, let’s do it, but rigorously enforce no gaming of the system.” This indicates that X is likely to pay creators more than YouTube in the future. Elon Musk Optimistic About Tech-Driven Future, Says AI and Robotics Will Enable Sustainable Abundance for All.

Elon Musk Likely to Boost X Creator Payout Higher Than YouTube

Ok, let’s do it, but rigorously enforcing no gaming of the system @nikitabier — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2025

