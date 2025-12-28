Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today, December 28, at 11 AM, through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The 129th episode of the Mann Ki Baat will see PM Narendra Modi address key issues and achievements. The live telecast is available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, the News on AIR mobile app and the Narendra Modi app. Viewers across the country can watch the live streaming of the 129th episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on his YouTube channel, telecast of which is provided below. The monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is known for highlighting social and developmental topics. The event is also expected to put the spotlight on developmental themes and success stories of ordinary Indians, as PM Narendra Modi addresses the countrymen. Stay tuned to watch the live streaming and listen to the 129th episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting of National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi; Discussion on Governance Reforms Held (See Pics).

Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's 129th Episode of Mann Ki Baat Here

