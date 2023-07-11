External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, highlighting the progress in their development partnership and its positive impact on the neighbouring country's economy and social welfare. Both ministers discussed shared perspectives on ensuring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region and emphasized the collaborative efforts in achieving these goals. The meeting reinforced the "Neighbourhood First" policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) outlook, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening ties with its maritime neighbours. EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

India and Maldives Discuss Progress

EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets, "A warm and productive meeting today with FM Abdulla Shahid of Maldives. Encouraged to learn of the steady progress in our development partnership. It is directly contributing to the economic growth and social welfare of our neighbour. Shared… pic.twitter.com/cBK3VE2Doy — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

