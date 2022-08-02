The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit cards for the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 for phase 2 students whose exam is due on August 4,5 and 6. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Here's how to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card.

Check Tweet:

Admit Cards for the exams to be held on 7 onwards will be released on 4 Aug@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/1r16dq1Ykn — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) August 2, 2022

