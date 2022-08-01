Mumbai, August 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG) Phase 2 exams today, August 1. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. As per the earlier notification, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released At bitsadmission.com; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

How to Download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?

Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, go to 'latest notifications'.

Search the link that reads, 'Download CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Examination.'

Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter your login credentials like application number and password.

Verify the security code and hit the submit option.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download, save, and print the CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for future reference.

The CUET UG 2022 which started the entrance test in July is being held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said earlier.

