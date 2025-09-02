The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain closed on September 3, 2025, in view of heavy rains. Authorities have urged parents and students to stay updated on weather conditions and follow any further guidance from local officials. "In view of the extremely heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad and to ensure the safety of students, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions up to Class 12 on September 3, 2025. Strict compliance with this order is mandatory," the notice read. The severe rainfall has significantly disrupted daily life in Ghaziabad. Delhi Rains: Yamuna Bazar Residents Shift to Safe Locations Due to the Rise in Yamuna River’s Water Level (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad School Holiday on September 3, 2025

