New Delhi, September 2: Following incessant rain in Delhi, residents of many parts of the city have shifted to safer locations due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. As the city grapples with heavy rainfall, people in Yamuna Bazar continue to leave their areas, navigating through thigh-deep water. In another part of the capital, shopkeepers in the Monastery Market of Civil Lines, anticipating the possibility of flooding, have decided to shift their goods as a precautionary measure.

Deepak Rastogi, a shopkeeper in the Monastery market of Civil Lines, says that all shops in low-lying areas have started shifting their goods. "I have 3 shops here. Water will enter here 100 pc, the Administration has advised us to take care of ourselves, remain alert, and stay safe. All shops in low-lying areas are shifting their goods. We have been told that there will be water here for 2-3 days," Rastogi tells ANI. Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers Cause Traffic Chaos Across National Capital, Flights Disrupted; Flood Concerns Along Yamuna (Watch Videos).

Delhi authorities had initiated a rescue operation to save farmers who were stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday. At 10:30 am, the water level of the Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall in Majnu Ka Tila. Additionally, at Loha Pul, city authorities have ordered the halt of traffic and public from 5 pm, after the river crossed its danger mark of 205.33 metres due to heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

In the Delhi NCR region, specifically in Gurugram, after receiving over 100 mm of rainfall between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM yesterday, the weather department has issued an orange alert, citing the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, the city's CM, Rekha Gupta, during her visit to Loha Pul, stated that the situation is under control, but the release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by evening. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

Residents Shift to Safe Locations Due to the Rise in Yamuna's Water Level

#WATCH | Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar area shift to safer locations as the area gets flooded, following a rise in water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/yT7vxjbWE5 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

"The situation is under control. The release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by the evening. In spite of that, the outfall of water from here is at the right point. All arrangements that had to be made for the residents here have been made by the Administration. Even better arrangements would be made. I met the people here and saw arrangements for their accommodation. There is water flow only in Yamuna plain. All arrangements are being made for the people. We will not let there be any difficulty. I have spoken with the adjoining states - J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis," says Rekha Gupta.

