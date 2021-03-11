MPSC Exam Date Will be Declared Tomorrow, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray:

Last time when it (MPSC exams) was postponed, I'd assured you it won't be further postponed when next date is declared. Today it was postponed due to COVID. I assure you that postponement isn't for 2-3 months but for few days. Exam will take place in a week's time: Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/a6VNQ7AGo0 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

