Schools, colleges, and government offices in Mumbai city and suburban districts will remain closed tomorrow, September 2, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan, as per the Maharashtra government’s official order. The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) announced the revised holiday schedule on its official X account earlier. This year, local holidays for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai were adjusted, replacing Dahi Handi on August 16 and Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. Students and office-goers are advised to plan their schedules accordingly, as educational institutions and government offices will remain shut. Public services and private institutions may follow their own holiday notifications based on the state order.. Maharashtra School Holiday Update: Narali Purnima on August 8 and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on September 2 Declared Holidays for Mumbai Schools, Colleges and Offices.

Mumbai Holiday Tomorrow, September 2:

सन २०२५ या वर्षातील गोपाळकाला (दहीहंडी) (दि. १६ ऑगस्ट, २०२५) व अनंत चतुर्दशी (दि. ०६ सप्टेंबर, २०२५) या ऐवजी नारळी पौर्णिमा (दि. ०८ ऑगस्ट, २०२५) व ज्येष्ठगौरी विसर्जन (दि. ०२ सप्टेंबर, २०२५) निमित्ताने स्थानिक सुट्टी मुंबई शहर व मुंबई उपनगर जिल्ह्यातील राज्य शासकीय / निमशासकीय… pic.twitter.com/qPajKAYz52 — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) August 7, 2025

