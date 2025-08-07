Mumbai, August 7: In a major update to the 2025 holiday calendar, the Maharashtra government has revised two previously declared public holidays for Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. According to the latest corrigendum issued on Thursday, August 7, holidays for Gopalkala, also known as Dahi Handi or Janmashtami (August 16) and Anant Chaturdashi (September 6) have been cancelled and replaced. Instead, Narali Purnima will be observed on August 8 (Friday) and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on September 2 (Tuesday) as official holidays.

This change applies to all state government and semi-government offices, along with schools and colleges across Mumbai. The announcement, made via DGIPR’s official X handle, is part of a corrigendum issued under a 1958 resolution to amend the December 2024 circular. The state cited cultural and local relevance behind the revision of holiday dates. Maharashtra Government Issues New Social Media Guidelines, State Employees Barred From Publicly Criticising Govt Policies on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and More.

What Has Been Changed?

The newly declared holidays are Narali Purnima (August 8) and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan (September 2). These replace the earlier declared holidays, Gopalkala (August 16) and Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). The update only applies to the Mumbai City and Suburban districts.

GovtDahi Handi, Anant Chaturdashi Holidays Replaces

सन २०२५ या वर्षातील गोपाळकाला (दहीहंडी) (दि. १६ ऑगस्ट, २०२५) व अनंत चतुर्दशी (दि. ०६ सप्टेंबर, २०२५) या ऐवजी नारळी पौर्णिमा (दि. ०८ ऑगस्ट, २०२५) व ज्येष्ठगौरी विसर्जन (दि. ०२ सप्टेंबर, २०२५) निमित्ताने स्थानिक सुट्टी मुंबई शहर व मुंबई उपनगर जिल्ह्यातील राज्य शासकीय / निमशासकीय… pic.twitter.com/qPajKAYz52 — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) August 7, 2025

Mumbai University Postpones Exams

In response, Mumbai University postponed all exams scheduled for August 8 under various faculties, including CDOE (distance education). Revised dates will be announced later. Students and principals have been directed to inform those affected without delay. Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines for Govt Officers and Employees on Use of Social Media To Avoid Spread of False Information.

BMC Declares Holiday for Schools and Offices

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed a public holiday for all its offices and schools on August 8. This move ensures uniformity in observance across departments and institutions.

Narali Purnima, traditionally celebrated by the fishing community, holds cultural significance in Maharashtra, and its inclusion as a public holiday reflects growing recognition of regional festivals. The university’s exam postponement affects courses like Pharmacy, MEd, MA, and MCom, with revised dates yet to be announced. Students, particularly from the CDOE, voiced concerns over disrupted schedules. Notably, both Gopalkala and Anant Chaturdashi fall on a weekend, that is on Saturday, making this a well-planned decision by the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).