The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a holiday for all schools on Monday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 19, following heavy rainfall. Thane continued to reel under heavy rains for the third consecutive day on August 18, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. Blinding downpours in some parts of the city reduced visibility and slowed vehicular movement. Roads in multiple localities were inundated. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, one level below a red warning, until at least Tuesday. After this period, the intensity of showers is expected to ease to heavy rain. "In the backdrop of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Thane district, a holiday has been declared for all types of schools, of all mediums and all managements, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area on 18 August 2025 and 19 August 2025," TMC posted on X. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Waterlogging Affects Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

Thane School Holiday on August 19

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि..१८ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ आणि दि. १९ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/uPVVIXx93A — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 18, 2025

IMD Issues Red Alert for Thane

ठाणे जिल्ह्यासाठी दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट व १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ रोजी रेड अलर्ट 🔴 भारतीय हवामान खात्याने ​ठाणे जिल्ह्यासाठी दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट व १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ असे दोन दिवस रेड अलर्ट जारी केला आहे. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bYnaErtrgR — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)