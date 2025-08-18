Mumbai, August 18: Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Mumbai city on Monday, bringing the traffic to a halt and creating a waterlogging situation in several areas. The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area. The Indian Meteorological Department posted on its X account, highlighting areas that have experienced rainfall in the past few hours.

"During 0830 hrs IST of Yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today, 18 August, Moderate to Heavy rainfall occurred Moderate to Heavy rainfall over Costal Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatnam - 92mm), Costal Maharashtra (Ratnagiri 109 mm, Santacruz 71mm) and Goa (Panjim 69mm) moderate rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch, coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Telengana, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gengatic west Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Andaman islands", IMD said. Mumbai Rains News: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams in City After Incessant Rainfall; Slow Vehicular Movement on Western Express Highway (Watch Videos).

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave a weather forecast for heavy rainfall in Mumbai around 2 am. IMD posted on its X account, "moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours. Refer https://mumbairain.tropmet.res.in." Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash flood alert for Sunday in Maharashtra's Konkan, including Mumbai. Amid heavy downpour, flash floods were likely in Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts.

According to a press release, 24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 17-08-2025: Moderate to High flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during the next 24 hours. Konkan & Goa - North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts. Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash City After Overnight Downpour; IMD Issues Orange Alert, IndiGo Releases Travel Advisory.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Mumbai

🌧️🌊 Mumbai Rains Update 🌊🌧️ Heavy to very heavy rainfall is lashing across several parts of Mumbai today. 📍 In South Mumbai – CST & Kalbadevi areas are witnessing intense rain with streets waterlogged and continuous showers creating a monsoon vibe.#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/048SrJWQEe — Weatherman Uttam (@WesternIndiaWX) August 18, 2025

Traffic Slows Down on Western Express Highway As Rain Lashes Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city. pic.twitter.com/RXfqj5UpXP — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. (Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion) pic.twitter.com/2Cu6rR0RIy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Surface runoff/Inundation was expected to occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over the Area of Concern (AoC), as shown in the map, due to the expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours, the release said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted in Mumbai city and suburbs, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Sunday morning.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)