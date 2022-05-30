Sameer Wankhede, the man in charge of the cordelia cruise drugs case in which Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had spent over 20 days behind the bars, was transferred to Chennai on Monday, May 30. The move comes days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the case that had led to major political storm leading to Wankhede being removed from the case.

Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred from Mumbai to Chennai Earlier he was a part of investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case, Mumbai (File photo) pic.twitter.com/q6hiVdUuOe — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

