Gujarat Foundation Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Gujarat Sthapana Divas, Praises State’s Contribution to India’s Progress

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PM Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas. In a post on social media, he shared his greetings in Gujarati and conveyed warm wishes to all citizens of the state. He described the day as a celebration of Gujarat’s rich history, vibrant culture, and indomitable spirit of curiosity and enthusiasm. He highlighted the state’s significant contribution to India’s economic, social, and cultural progress, praising the dynamism, hard work, and entrepreneurial nature of its people. Prime Minister Modi expressed his sincere hope that Gujarat will scale new heights of progress in the years ahead. The message has received strong resonance across social media, with many users echoing “Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat” in response. 1 May marks the formation of Gujarat as a separate state in 1960 following the bifurcation of the former Bombay State. Maharashtra Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Extend Greetings on State Formation Day.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Gujarat Foundation Day

ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસ નિમિત્તે રાજ્યના તમામ નાગરિકોને હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ…!! આ દિવસ એ ગુજરાતના સમૃદ્ધ ઇતિહાસ, જીવંત સંસ્કૃતિ અને અદમ્ય જિજ્ઞાસા-ઉમંગના ઉત્સવનું પ્રતિક છે. ગુજરાતની ધરતી પર વસતા લોકો તેમની ગતિશીલતા, મહેનત અને ઉદ્યોગસાહસિકતા માટે વિશ્વભરમાં ઓળખાતા રહ્યા છે. રાજ્યએ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Narendra Modi X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).