Cricket

Virat Kohli Hits His Fastest IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final

Virat Kohli's 25-ball fifty is also the joint second-fastest (25) half-century in an IPL Final.

Published: May 31, 2026 10:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli Hits His Fastest IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli blasted a historic half-century during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 156, Kohli reached his fifty in just 25 balls, registering his personal fastest half-century in IPL final history to put the defending champions in a commanding position. During the same innings, Kohli become the first player to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive seasons. This is also the joint second-fastest (25) half-century in an IPL Final.  You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Knock

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

GT GT vs RCB Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2026