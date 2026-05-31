Virat Kohli Hits His Fastest IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli blasted a historic half-century during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 156, Kohli reached his fifty in just 25 balls, registering his personal fastest half-century in IPL final history to put the defending champions in a commanding position. During the same innings, Kohli become the first player to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive seasons. This is also the joint second-fastest (25) half-century in an IPL Final. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Knock

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).