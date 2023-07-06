The Indian Naval band recently collaborated with the Ladakhi band Da Shuks for a joint performance in Ladakh. Members of the Naval band have been engaged in rigorous practice sessions with local musicians for over a month in preparation for this unique cultural collaboration. The event showcased the harmonious blend of traditional Ladakhi music and the melodies of the Indian Naval band, creating a captivating musical experience for the audience. The collaborative effort aims to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the bond between the Indian Navy and the local community in Ladakh. The video of the event was shared by news agency ANI. Indian Navy Officer Mohit Dies On Duty, Board Inquiry Ordered.

Indian Naval Band Harmonizes with Ladakhi Band Da Shuks

#WATCH | Indian Naval band perform along with Ladakhi band Da Shuks. Naval band members have been practising with local musicians for over a month in Ladakh for the performance. pic.twitter.com/q34Fk21CZW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

