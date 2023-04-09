In an unfortunate accident, Navy officer Mohit Hull Artificer 4, aged 24, lost his life on Saturday (April 8). He was onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations at sea. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar shared condolences to his family on behalf of all Navy personnel. The reason for the accident will be investigated. Passing Out Parade of the First Batch of Agniveers To Take Place at INS Chilka on March 28, Says Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Officer Mohit Hull Artificer 4 Dies

In an unfortunate accident at sea on 8th April, Mohit Hull Artificer 4, aged 23 years, succumbed to injuries onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations at sea. A board of Inquiry is being ordered to investigate the cause of death of the Indian Navy sailor: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/2HLitR5IzP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

