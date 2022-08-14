Harry Kane rose highest and scored a header in the extra time to help Tottenham Hotspur draw 2-2 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2022-23 today. Koulibaly and Reece James were on the scoresheet for the hosts while Kane and Hojberg netted for the visitors. After today's result, Chelsea sit seventh and Spurs are in the fourth spot on the EPL points table.

