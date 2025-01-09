Today, on Thursday, January 9, the results of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Sandpiper Thursday Weekly Lottery will be announced at 8 pm. The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 (thirty) days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 (sixty) days of the draw date. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned to witness the live streaming of the November 7 draw and discover the fortunate individuals who emerge as winners.

Nagaland Lottery Live Streaming

