The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of the Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Sambad draw today, August 22, at 8 pm. Administered by the Nagaland State Lotteries, this offline paper lottery offers participants a chance to win various prizes, including a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. Lottery enthusiasts nationwide are eagerly anticipating the results, as legal lotteries are conducted in 13 states across India. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Stay tuned to witness the live draw and discover the fortunate winners of today's Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Sambad. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result August 22 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Result

