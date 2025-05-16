Tune in at 8 PM for the Nagaland State Lottery draw today, showcasing the results of the Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Sambad for May 16, 2025. The Indian states with legal lotteries available are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Each of these lotteries offers a bumper prize of 1 crore rupees. Witness the live broadcast as lucky draw winners are revealed, allowing ticket holders to see their fortunes unfold in real time. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)