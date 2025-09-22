The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today, September 22. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of today's lucky draw are declared. The Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. Nagaland lottery players can alo check the winning number of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today online. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Below:

