The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results today, March 25, starting at 6 PM. Players who purchased tickets can check the live results as the winners are revealed. The first prize winner will receive INR 1 crore. Along with the Dear Comet lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries also runs various other lotteries, including Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen, Dear Donner, Dear Dancer, and Dear Cupid.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)