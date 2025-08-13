The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery, which is being held today, August 13. Lottery players who bought tickets for Sikkim's Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is currently underway. In addition to the Dear Cupid lottery, which is played every Wednesday, Sikkim State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen, Dear Donner, Dear Dasher and Dear Dancer. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result

