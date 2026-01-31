The Sikkim Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is a highly popular state-government-authorised draw conducted every Saturday at 6:00 PM by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Known for its life-changing potential, the lottery offers a massive first prize of INR 1 crore to a single lucky winner. Tickets are affordably priced, making it accessible to a wide demographic of participants seeking to try their luck in a transparent and legally regulated environment. The lottery draw will begin from 6 PM onwards. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, January 31, can watch the live streaming below to know the results and winning numbers of today's Sikkim lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 31, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

