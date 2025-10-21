The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today, October 21, will be announced shortly. Participants who bought tickets for the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. Sikkim lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today (October 21) is being announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 50 lakh. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Sikkim, where the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is underway currently.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)