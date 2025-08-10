The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery of today, August 10, will be declared soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. It must be noted that the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. The first prize winner of today's Dear Vixen lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Sikkim, where the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery is underway and whose results will be out shortly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

