A Tripura BJP MLA, Jadab Lal Nath, from the Bagbasa constituency of the state, was caught watching a porn movie during the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, which began on March 24. The video went viral on social media. According to the video that has now gone viral, Nath was watching ‘Blue Film’ on his mobile phone. It is yet to be ascertained as to who shot the video. Biswa Bandhu Sen, BJP MLA, Elected As Tripura Assembly Speaker, Tipra Motha Party Skips Voting (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Watching Porn During Assembly Session

Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn during Assembly session, video goes viral pic.twitter.com/3bLI4ahzPs — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) March 30, 2023

