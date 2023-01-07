As per the latest information on January 7, 32 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. While some trains are running late by 1 hour to 2.30 hours, there are some express trains which are running late up to 5.30 hours and even 7 hours. Some of the trains that are running late due to fog include Howrah-New Delhi Poorva express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, among others. Fog Effect: 12 Trains Running Late, Two Rescheduled in Northern Railways Region As Visibility Drops in Parts of North India, Check Train Names and Details Here.

Trains Running Late

32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, as per the latest information on 7th January. pic.twitter.com/yD5eQnCpGe — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)